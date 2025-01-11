Royal

Zara Tindall husband Mike takes key role in Prince William's life

Mike Tindall replaces key royal member in future King, Prince William's world

  January 11, 2025
Prince William found brotherly comfort in his cousin Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall amid Prince Harry feud.

The Prince of Wales is said to have replaced Mike with the "brother he lost" as Harry moved to the US in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.

Reflecting on William and Mike's dynamics, a royal source has made some surprising revelations about their bond.

Citing a well-placed source, Women's Day revealed that the son-in-law of Princess Anne (Harry and William's aunt) has become a "key figure" in the prince of Wales's world and "someone he [William] can always rely on" in a "brotherly" way.

The insider also claimed that Princess Kate's husband is "is "grateful" to have the former rugby player "by his side."

The close bond between Mike and William was evident during Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham.

A video from the event saw the duo indulged in a conversation while walking up to the church.

On the other hand, King Charles sons William and Harry haven't spoken to each other in years.

They were last seen in the same room in August 2024, at the funeral service of their mom, late Princess Diana's brother-in-law Lord Robert Fellows.

