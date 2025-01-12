Kate Middleton to make glamorous return to red carpet after cancer battle

Kate Middleton is set to make glamorous return to red carpet with a show-stopping appearance at the upcoming Bafta film awards.
Last year, the Prince of Wale made solo appearance at the star-studded show as the princess of Wales skipped the awards weeks before she announced suffering from cancer.
Now, according to insiders, the awards ceremony is "pulling out all the stops" to ensure Kate's triumphant return to the red carpet after her cancer ordeal.
“Bafta has close ties with William and Kate and is pulling out all the stops to try to secure Kate's presence at this year’s awards,” a well-placed insider told Daily Mail.
They further added, “It sent her warmest wishes when she revealed her cancer diagnosis and hopes she will appear alongside William in what will be her big showbiz return since she's been in recovery.”
“We have been told that she wouldn't want to miss it, so she's hoping to be there with William,” they added.
Bafta film committee chairman Anna Higgs also expressed her optimism about Kate's attendance, stating that she is "very hopeful" the Princess of Wales will accompany her husband, Prince William, at the ceremony on February 16.