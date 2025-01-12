Princess Kate, Prince William plan US trip amid LA fire

Kate Middleton and Prince William might plan a trip to the U.S amid ongoing LA fire.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will seemingly join the Prince and Princess of Wales after reportedly receiving an invite from Donald Trump for his inauguration on January 20.
As per Hindustan Times, a royal commentator Neil Sean got candid about the upcoming key event, “According to my sources, both William and Catherine, along with the King and Queen, have all been invited to Trump’s inauguration on January 20 in Washington DC.”
Last month, the U.S. President-elect Trump met Britain’s William at the British Embassy in Paris after attending the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral.
Another royal expert Brittani Berger told The Daily Express US that "Trump may have invited them, but that doesn’t mean they will go.”
“Royals are invited to things all the time and decline invites,” she added. I’d be very shocked to see them at the inauguration, especially with how divisive the election was and how things still are between the left and MAGA,” she explained.
Notably, the British Royal Family has not issued any official confirmation about attending the major event yet.