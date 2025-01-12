Kim Kardashian praises LA firefighters' effort after facing backlash 

Kim Kardashian has spotlighted the bravery of incarcerated firefighters risking their lives to combat the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
Taking to her Instagram, The Kardashians star, who faced criticism for her tone deaf reaction over the chaotic situation in LA, sent tribute to the firefighters for their heroic act.
She penned, “I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community.”
The SKIMS founder noted, “Thank you to @calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes and property.”
Kim also added in another slide, “On all 5 fires in Los Angeles, there are hundreds of incarcerated firefighters, risking their lives to save us.”
She praised firefighters saying that they’re “working 24 hour shifts” on both the Palisades and Eaton Fires.
Kim stated, “They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes.”
The American reality star wrote that the incarcerated firefighters have been paid $1 an hour since 1984 “to risk their lives.”
She added, “It has never been raised with inflation,' Kim pointed out. 'It's never been raised when fires got worse and many died.”
Kim said, “This year there was an agreement to raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to $5/hour, but it got shot down last minute.
She urged, “@cagovernor to do what no Governor has done in 4 decades,” adding, “'And raise the incarcerated firefighter pay to a rate that honors a human being risking their life to save our lives and homes.”
Kim concluded her note with a special thanks to the firefighters for serving humanity.