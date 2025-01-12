Tom Holland, Zendaya’s surprising reason to delay marriage revealed

Tom Holland always knew that Zendaya “was the one” for him!
The beloved couple has been receiving immense love from their fans after they recently sparked engagement speculations when the 28-year-old Euphoria actress sported a huge diamond ring at the Golden Globes 2025.
However, the lovebirds reportedly have no plans of getting married anytime soon even after dating each other for years.
Speaking about Holland and Zendaya, as insider revealed a surprising reason behind the pair’s decision to delay their marriage plans.
They stated that the Spider-Man star and starlet are in “no rush” to tie the knot soon, and the reason behind this may be that both of them have “got a lot of Hollywood projects and commitments coming up.”
The source also noted that Tom Holland “has always been crazy about her,” adding, “He always knew she was the one.”
“They have something very special. Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official - she really is!" the tipster continued.
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been in a romantic relationship since July 2021 after appearing in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and have now taken their love story to next stage with the engagement news.