King Carl of Sweden attends National Conference in Sälen

King Carl XVI Gustaf is attending a key event!
On Sunday, January 12, the official Instagram handle of the Swedish Royal Family shared two photos that saw the 78-year-old monarch making an appearance at the National Conference held in Sälen.
The pictures featured the king appear enthusiastic as he met, who appears to be the key officials, of the conference.
Alongside the snaps was a caption penned in Swedish language that provided brief detail about the appearance.
Translated in English, the statement reads, “These days, The King is attending the National Conference on People and Defence in Sälen.”
It continued, “The conference brings together over 400 participants and over 60 speakers for knowledge dissemination, discussion and debate.”
“This year's theme is leadership and governance for resilience. Current issues raised include defence and security policy, civil defence and crisis preparedness, and global security trends,” the caption further noted.
Commenting on the post, a royal fan excitedly penned, “His Majesty's first public appearance! Unbelievable! Glory to their majesty the King and Queen!! I am sure the best times are ahead of me! With the most sincere greetings from Gammalsvenskby, from Ukraine.”
Another wrote, “The king is so handsome and absolutely right on time.”
Notably, this marks King Carl’s first appearance of 2025.