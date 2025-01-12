‘The Traitors’ alum exposes Claudia Winkleman’s shocking BTS behavior

Entertainment

  January 12, 2025

A former contestant of The Traitors is spilling on surprising behind-the-scenes antics of Claudia Winkleman!

During his conversation with the Daily Star, Wilfred Webster, who was one of the participants in the first season of the hit BBC show, talked about the series’ host Winkleman, revealing about her enthusiasm and surprising behavior.

Webster, who was one of the traitors in the first season, revealed that the host’s enthusiasm was way beyond her presenting duties and how she served as a secret cheerleader for the contestants.

Speaking about her behavior, he noted, "She doesn't care who wins, it's a really weird thing. She's like, 'I just want somebody to win.' She doesn't care if you're faithful or a traitor."

"When we were doing the missions, she was actually really supportive, shouting, going mad, and screaming for us. It was really funny, but then all of a sudden, she's really serious. Claudia was amazing, she was so supportive,” Wilfred Webster continued.

The Traitors alum went on to reveal that those who were deceptive in the game had more face time with the host than the faithful players.

"With Claudia, she's obviously with the traitors more than she's with the faithful because she will come and speak to us in the turret and say we've got to do this and that," he explained.

The Traitors recently premiered its season 3 on January 9, 2025, releasing 3 episodes.

