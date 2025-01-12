Royal

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle series faces possible Netflix postponement

'With Love, Meghan' is scheduled to launch this week on January 15

  • January 12, 2025


Netflix is reportedly facing unforeseen challenges that could push back the launch of Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated lifestyle series.

The Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated series With Love, Meghan is scheduled to launch this week on January 15, but experts shared that due to the timing as it will release amid wildfires, may postpone the release.

Notably it is part of the Sussexes' $100 million (£80 million) deal with Netflix but it comes amid the raging fires that have caused widespread destruction.

The experts say Netflix should push back the release date of Meghan's show.

UK brand and culture expert Nick Ede told Mail Online, "I think Netflix bosses will be having to make some big decisions as whether to air 'With Love, Meghan' in the next week."

The PR expert explained, "With the show being so centred on California life, Los Angeles and Montecito, providing a glimpse into aspirational and inspirational living, I suspect it will be pulled from its current schedule and delayed for at least a few months."

Additionally, he clarified that while it would be "insensitive and tone deaf" to broadcast such a show during a "tragic and difficult" period.

Nick shared that With Love, Meghan could be launched at a later date because it was not time-sensitive.

To note, Meghan Markle teased her upcoming show on her Instagram account.

