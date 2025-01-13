Entertainment

Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with 'Last of Us' themed cake

Zayn Malik gives special message to fans ahead of Stairway to the Sky Tour show in Washington on January 21

Zayn Malik celebrated his first birthday after the death of One Direction former bandmate Liam Payne.

On Sunday, January 12, the I Don't Wanna Live Forever singer celebrated his 32nd birthday in a unique way.

Zayn chose The Last of U themed cake to mark his big day.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with the jaw-dropping cake and wrote, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes, 32!!”

In the follow up story, the Let Me crooner gave a special message to fans and expressed his gratitude.

Zayn penned, "I’ve seen the projects you’ve all been creating to help others and couldn’t be more thankful. Thanks for raising funds for causes close to my heart.”

He offered a detailed look into his unique cake, featuring a large bust of a clicker, the fungal zombie-esque frights from the Last of Us video game.

The 1D former member also gave a shout-out to the cake's creator, “@thelondonbaker Thank you for this amazing piece of art, you’re an absolute legend. This cake is the best I’ve ever had… in 32 years!”

On the work front, Zayn is currently busy on Stairway to the Sky Tour.

