Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama

Justin Baldoni's old clip with Britney Spears has sparked concerns among fans due to the awkward encounter between the actor and singer.
As reported by Daily Mail, the video of the 40-year-old actor-director and the singer from the CW series Jane the Virgin has resurfaced on social media after several years of its release.
In the viral clip, Justin is seen sharing an uncomfortable hug with Britney, which seemingly leaves her confused and intimate.
The Grammy-winning pop star appeared in the second season of the show, which initially aired on November 9, 2015.
At that time, Justin and Britney had not shared the screen together, but they interacted on the set of their drama series.
In a previous interview with Fuse magazine, the father-of-two also confessed that his first interaction with Britney was quite strange.
"Because I had tweeted her and she had tweeted me back, I'd gone up to her, so in my mind we were friends - but we weren't, I went up and I gave her a big hug and I think I scared her," Justin added.
The American actor stated, "Did I just harass Britney Spears?"
As the old clip gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating about the actor's unethical behaviour towards his celebrity co-actors.
However, the Everwood actor and his representatives have not publicly commented on this matter.
This report came after Justin's It Ends With Us co-star accused him of sexually harassing her in multiple ways and running a smear campaign against her during the production of the movie.
Blake Lively filed the lawsuit in federal court California on December 20.
Following her bombshell allegations, Justin Baldoni has also sued the actress and filed a counter-lawsuit against her.