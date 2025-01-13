Entertainment

Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama

Justin Baldoni's 'It Ends With Us' co-star, Blake Lively, accused him of sexual harassment last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears old clip raises concerns amid legal drama
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama

Justin Baldoni's old clip with Britney Spears has sparked concerns among fans due to the awkward encounter between the actor and singer.

As reported by Daily Mail, the video of the 40-year-old actor-director and the singer from the CW series Jane the Virgin has resurfaced on social media after several years of its release.

In the viral clip, Justin is seen sharing an uncomfortable hug with Britney, which seemingly leaves her confused and intimate.

The Grammy-winning pop star appeared in the second season of the show, which initially aired on November 9, 2015.

At that time, Justin and Britney had not shared the screen together, but they interacted on the set of their drama series.

In a previous interview with Fuse magazine, the father-of-two also confessed that his first interaction with Britney was quite strange.

"Because I had tweeted her and she had tweeted me back, I'd gone up to her, so in my mind we were friends - but we weren't, I went up and I gave her a big hug and I think I scared her," Justin added.

The American actor stated, "Did I just harass Britney Spears?"

As the old clip gained popularity on social media, fans began speculating about the actor's unethical behaviour towards his celebrity co-actors.

However, the Everwood actor and his representatives have not publicly commented on this matter.

This report came after Justin's It Ends With Us co-star accused him of sexually harassing her in multiple ways and running a smear campaign against her during the production of the movie. 

Blake Lively filed the lawsuit in federal court California on December 20. 

Following her bombshell allegations, Justin Baldoni has also sued the actress and filed a counter-lawsuit against her.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires

Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor
Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor
‘General Hospital’ main cast member dies after starring in 2,000 episodes
‘General Hospital’ main cast member dies after starring in 2,000 episodes
Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with 'Last of Us' themed cake
Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with 'Last of Us' themed cake
Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday
Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday
Cruz Beckham girlfriend talks about her long recovery after extensive surgery
Cruz Beckham girlfriend talks about her long recovery after extensive surgery
Bradley Cooper spotted on dad duty with daughter Lea in NYC
Bradley Cooper spotted on dad duty with daughter Lea in NYC
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’