Aryna Sabalenka flaunts epic dance moves after beating Sloane Stephens

Australian Open defending champion Aryna Sabalenka shows off epic dance moves after winning the opening match of the 2025 first Grand Slam.
According to Express, the world no. 1 tennis star began her 2025 Australian Open bid with an easy straight-set win against Sloane Stephens on Sunday, January 12, 2025.
But the moment of the day was when the Belarusian tennis player brought the 15,000-strong crowd of the Rod Laver Arena to their feet to groove with her on her viral TikTok dance.
The 26-year-old who enjoyed making TikTok videos with her team last year shared a dancing clip with her team from the court.
During the on-court interview after winning the first match, Jelena Dokic asked her to recreate her TikTok dance routine, saying, “I know you like your dancing, your TikTok dancing. So you did one last year, and you did one this year as well; it's now a real tradition,” to which Sabalenka replied, “I'm not the best dancer, but I'll try my best. But only if the whole crowd will join in.”
After finishing her dance, she jokingly said, “Now they have proof that I'm the worst dancer.”
Furthermore, Sabalenka, who has won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Open titles, will now face Spanish tennis player Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round of the tournament.