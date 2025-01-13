Entertainment

Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires

Kylie Jenner recently thank God for the hard-working firefighters amid Los Angeles wildfires via Instagram post

  • January 13, 2025
Kylie Jenner recently expressed gratitude to the incarcerated firefighters, who are working day and night to save lives amid Los Angeles fatal fires.

The makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 12th, to praise the workers for their tireless efforts to save humanity in the deadliest fires. 

The 27-year-old reality TV star reshared the non-profit organisation Insight Meditation Society's post and wrote, "Our appreciation of you is boundless."

"Thank you God for our firefighters," she penned along with a prayer hands emoji.

Before Kylie's post, her elder Kardashian sisters Kim and Khloe also took a moment to pay tribute to the workers who have been working continuously to save lives during this difficult time. 

It is also pertinent to note, the mother-of-two and her Kardashian-Jenner clan, including her mother, Kris Jenner, evacuated from their Calabasas and Hidden Hills mansion last week due to the wildfire in LA.

This post of Kylie Jenner came after a few weeks of her joint appearance alongside her boyfriend and popular actor, Timothée Chalamet, at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards ceremony.

According to a report by Page Six magazine, the couple, who began dating in 2023, was also seen sharing PDA-filled moments during the star-studded event. 

