Barcelona claims first title Hansi Flick after beating Real Madrid

Hansi Flick celebrated his first title with the Spanish club Barcelona after a dominating win over Real Madrid.
According to Bein Sports, Barcelona thrashed their rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, January 12, 2025, by 5-2 to claim their 15th Spanish Super Cup title, winning the first title of the German professional football manager era.
After a dominating win, Flick told the press, “We played a great game. Today is a day to be positive and optimistic. The team is incredible. The players already feel that we are a great team. I can only congratulate the team. We always stayed united. We defended and attacked together. That’s what’s important.”
“That was the key. The objective is to learn from each game and improve day by day. I like having a team that plays a specific style, the way we play is important. We made some mistakes today, and that’s what we need to reduce. When we have the ball, everything is easier,” he continued.
Lamine Yamal opened the team's score in the 22nd minute of the match, followed by Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde, and Raphinha’s double goals. While from the Real Madrid side, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrigo scored goals.
Notably, this is Barcelona's second win against Real Madrid this season under Coach Flick.