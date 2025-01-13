Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue emotional plea after new backlash

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take major decision after public backlash

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had issued an emotional plea after receiving backlash from public due to alleged “publicity stunt.”

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance in California amid the LA wildfire tragedy to comfort people.

A clip from their public spotting went viral and royal fans could not help but wonder if it’s a publicity student.

A user wrote on X, “Harry and Meghan are so fake istg this is a publicity stunt they don’t care abut people at all.”

In the midst of backlash, the royal couple released an emotional statement on Sunday night.

Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement on their official website, “We urge Meta to reconsider and reinstate policies to protect all users. We also call on leaders across industries to uphold their commitments to integrity and public safety in online spaces.”

They added, “In response to these harmful setbacks, we continue to act. We proudly support organizations like the Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, Parents Together, 5Rights Foundation, Accountable Tech, HalfTheStory, The Marcy Lab School, and the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund, who advocate for accountability and fairness online.”

Moreover, considering the recent chaos due to wildfire, Meghan has proposed the release of her Netflix show.

