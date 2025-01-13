Oscar Piastri marks debut on highest paid F1 drivers list

Oscar Piastri after having a noteworthy rookie year in 2023, made sure to remain fan favourite in 2024 as well with his performance.
The 23-year-old won twice in F1 2024 for McLaren as his team secured its first constructor’s championship win in 26 years, reported by Speedcafe.
Oscar’s stood on the podium six times along with his win in Qatar GP Sprint and coming second to McLaren’s Lando in Sao Paulo Sprint.
The Melbourne born ended the year fourth in the drivers’ championship with 292 points.
According to Forbes, the impressive track record of Oscar costed a lot to McLaren who had to cough up around $40 million in bonuses between its two drivers.
That comes around more than $17 million to Oscar on top of his estimated $5 million salary.
Oscar pocketed around $22 million, which guided him straight onto F1’s highest paid drivers list for the first time.
Additionally, he signed a new McLaren contract in September 2023 which will tie him with the team till the end of F1 2026 season.
It was also reported that McLaren will secure over $210 million in F1 prize money over the course of 2025 as they won the constructor’s championship, along with other commercial bonuses.
Furthermore, F1’s highest earning driver was world champion Max Verstappen who earned around $15 million in performance bonus on top of his record-breaking $60 million salary.