Royal

King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025

Buckingham Palace issues major update on King Charles III

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025
King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025

King Charles III, who is still in vacation mode since celebrating Christmas in Sandringham, will mark a huge milestone this month, but not in the UK.

The 76-year-old monarch is set to travel to Poland later this month as his first foreign trip of 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the former German Nazi concentration camp.

As confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the father of Prince Harry and William will grace the commemoration service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial in Poland on January 27, 2025. 

As per Express UK, before the commemoration service, the cancer-stricken monarch will meet members of the local community in Krakow.

It is also reported that Charles will meet the President of the Republic of Poland, Mr Andrzej Duda.

This will mark the King's fifth visit to Poland, with notable previous trips including one in 2008 alongside Her Majesty the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall, and another in 2010 as part of a broader European tour that also included Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife

Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife
Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’
Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy snowy service at Princess Anne's wedding Church
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy snowy service at Princess Anne's wedding Church
King Carl visits Sweden’s ‘highest’ church ahead of key event
King Carl visits Sweden’s ‘highest’ church ahead of key event
Prince Harry gears for major snub to King Charles during upcoming UK return
Prince Harry gears for major snub to King Charles during upcoming UK return
King Charles receives emotional letter amid Harry, Meghan's growing crisis
King Charles receives emotional letter amid Harry, Meghan's growing crisis
Zara Tindall unveils new look amid Australia tour with Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall unveils new look amid Australia tour with Mike Tindall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue emotional plea after new backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue emotional plea after new backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Meta's fact-checkers removal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Meta's fact-checkers removal
Royal Family member hospitalized after recent accident
Royal Family member hospitalized after recent accident
Meghan Markle breaks silence on Netflix show delay after tragic setback
Meghan Markle breaks silence on Netflix show delay after tragic setback