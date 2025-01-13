King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025

King Charles III, who is still in vacation mode since celebrating Christmas in Sandringham, will mark a huge milestone this month, but not in the UK.
The 76-year-old monarch is set to travel to Poland later this month as his first foreign trip of 2025, to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the former German Nazi concentration camp.
As confirmed by Buckingham Palace, the father of Prince Harry and William will grace the commemoration service at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial in Poland on January 27, 2025.
As per Express UK, before the commemoration service, the cancer-stricken monarch will meet members of the local community in Krakow.
It is also reported that Charles will meet the President of the Republic of Poland, Mr Andrzej Duda.
This will mark the King's fifth visit to Poland, with notable previous trips including one in 2008 alongside Her Majesty the Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall, and another in 2010 as part of a broader European tour that also included Hungary and the Czech Republic.