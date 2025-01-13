King Carl visits Sweden’s ‘highest’ church ahead of key event

King Carl is visiting the “highest church” of Sweden!
On Monday, January 13, the 78-year-old Swedish monarch marked his attendance at a church prior to attending the National Conference of the People and Defence 2025.
Taking to the official Instagram handle, the Swedish Royal Family shared a two-slide post that saw the King welcomed by the bishops with a handshake.
Meanwhile, the second photo featured King Carl XVI Gustaf posing for the snap.
The photos were captured in a dreamy background featuring a blanket of snow covering the rooftops and the ground.
“In a wintry landscape, the King began the day with a morning service in the mountain church of Sälen,” read the translated caption alongside the photographs.
It continued, “The King is in Sälen on the occasion of the National Conference of the People and Defence 2025. Before the start of today's program, he visited the church, which is Sweden's highest church at 710 meters above sea level.”
“The King was welcomed by Archbishop Martin Modéus and vicar Malou Wirström,” the caption concluded.
This visit comes just a day after the King of Sweden attended the conference that brought together “over 400 participants and over 60 speakers” who shared their knowledge through debates and discussions.