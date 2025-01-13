King Charles attends first Royal event of 2025 after announcing foreign trip

King Charles has attended his first official royal event of the year after announcing his first trip of 2025.
The King hosted a Holocaust memorial and education event at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, January 13.
Taking of its Instagram account, the Buckingham Palace shared the rare insights into the event.
“Honoring Holocaust survivors and ensuring their stories are never forgotten,” it wrote along the video.
The caption further noted, “At Buckingham Palace, The King met 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg and representatives from organizations working to educate future generations about the Holocaust.”
It continued, “His Majesty lit a candle for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s ‘80 Candles for 80 Years’ project and explored new AI and virtual reality tools bringing survivor testimonies and Holocaust sites to life for students."
"The afternoon ended with a moving performance by Echo Eternal, a project inviting young people to create artistic responses to the testimonies of British Holocaust survivors,” the caption concluded.
The outing came on the same day it was announced that the King Charles will travel to Poland on Holocaust Memorial Day later this month, visiting the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp for the 80th anniversary of its liberation.