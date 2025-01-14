Prince William to make big decision for Duchess Sophie as future king 

Prince William is reportedly keen to reward the Duchess of Edinburgh with a significant royal role to recognize her unwavering dedication.
As per GB News, the royal sources claimed that the Prince of Wales is "eager" to bestow the Duchess of Edinburgh with a key role.
The source shared with The Times, “They get on very well.”
According to the tipster the future king is "eager" for his uncle and aunt to "play a more prominent role in public life."
Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales hold a close relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
The outlet shared that the Waleses and the Edinburghs live a distance of 20-minute drive in Windsor.
In 2022, Kate and William shifted to Adelaide Cottage in, while Edward and Sophie have lived at Bagshot Park since 1999.
Princess Kate and Prince William posed alongside Prince Edward and Sophie at the Order of the Garter ceremony in 2023.
For the unversed, the decision of Prince William came prior to the Duchess of Edinburgh will mark her milestone 60th birthday on January 20, 2025.