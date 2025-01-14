How Meghan Markle’s Netflix delay could benefit the duchess?

Meghan Markle's recent "strategic move" in the wake of the Los Angeles fires is being hailed as a potential turning point in her dynamic with Prince Harry, as it is suggested that it might reshape their future together.
The Duchess of Sussex was poised to release her highly anticipated lifestyle series With Love, Meghan on January 15, but now it has been postponed till March 04 due to the chaotic situation in LA.
Meghan said in a statement, "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."
As per Mirror, PR and personal branding expert Mayah Riaz said, "Given the severity of the wildfires, which have resulted in loss of life and property, proceeding with the show's original release date could have been perceived as insensitive.”
Riaz added, "By postponing the premiere, Meghan acknowledges the gravity of the situation and prioritises the wellbeing of those affected. This decision not only reflects her personal commitment to the community but also enhances her public image as a conscientious and empathetic figure.”
The expert added that her move “might have attracted criticism for being tone-deaf to the ongoing crisis.”
“Delaying the show allows her to avoid potential backlash and demonstrates respect for the affected communities,” Riaz noted.
The expert shared that the Duchess’ decision to postpone the premiere will not affect the show, as she and “Harry have been actively involved in relief efforts. This has generated media coverage, indirectly benefiting the show's promotion.”
Riaz said that a longer lead time before the show's premiere can generate more hype through a comprehensive marketing strategy, including teasers and promotional events and it can maximize viewership at the launch.
To note, on Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the LA wildfire victims to show their support.