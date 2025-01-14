Royal

How Meghan Markle’s Netflix delay could benefit the duchess?

The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series has been postponed till March 04 due to the chaotic situation in LA

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025


Meghan Markle's recent "strategic move" in the wake of the Los Angeles fires is being hailed as a potential turning point in her dynamic with Prince Harry, as it is suggested that it might reshape their future together.

The Duchess of Sussex was poised to release her highly anticipated lifestyle series With Love, Meghan on January 15, but now it has been postponed till March 04 due to the chaotic situation in LA.

Meghan said in a statement, "I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

As per Mirror, PR and personal branding expert Mayah Riaz said, "Given the severity of the wildfires, which have resulted in loss of life and property, proceeding with the show's original release date could have been perceived as insensitive.”

Riaz added, "By postponing the premiere, Meghan acknowledges the gravity of the situation and prioritises the wellbeing of those affected. This decision not only reflects her personal commitment to the community but also enhances her public image as a conscientious and empathetic figure.”

The expert added that her move “might have attracted criticism for being tone-deaf to the ongoing crisis.”

“Delaying the show allows her to avoid potential backlash and demonstrates respect for the affected communities,” Riaz noted.

The expert shared that the Duchess’ decision to postpone the premiere will not affect the show, as she and “Harry have been actively involved in relief efforts. This has generated media coverage, indirectly benefiting the show's promotion.”

Riaz said that a longer lead time before the show's premiere can generate more hype through a comprehensive marketing strategy, including teasers and promotional events and it can maximize viewership at the launch.

To note, on Friday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the LA wildfire victims to show their support.

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation

King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy

New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires
Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move
King Charles receives bad news from Harry ahead of Duke's UK visit
King Charles receives bad news from Harry ahead of Duke's UK visit
Princess Anne makes public appearance after King Charles held huge event
Princess Anne makes public appearance after King Charles held huge event
King Charles gives ‘important’ reminder in new public appearance
King Charles gives ‘important’ reminder in new public appearance
King Charles set to hold key meeting with Iraqi PM to mark a 'new era'
King Charles set to hold key meeting with Iraqi PM to mark a 'new era'
Prince William to make big decision for Duchess Sophie as future king
Prince William to make big decision for Duchess Sophie as future king
King Charles becomes Princess Kate's ‘biggest fan’ after her new move
King Charles becomes Princess Kate's ‘biggest fan’ after her new move