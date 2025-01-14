King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note

King Frederik X is celebrating his first year as Denmark’s reigning monarch!
On Tuesday, January 14, the Danish monarch turned to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family and shared a heartfelt statement as he rang in his first coronation anniversary.
The caption which was penned in Danish language translates as, “Seriousness. Concentration. A smile on his face.”
It continued, “It was all in play when this time a year ago I was getting ready for the proclamation.”
The king also reflected on a privilege that sets him apart from the other monarchs of the world writing, “To take over for my mother without having to say goodbye at the same time was and is a privilege of the greatest.”
“January 14, 2024 was an emotional and unforgettable day from start to finish,” he concluded.
The statement concluded with King Frederik’s sign, “H.M. The king.”
In the carousel, the snaps featured the Danish king’s photographs from his coronation ceremony which was held just a year ago.
Giving brief introduction of the snaps the caption also mentioned, “[Camera icon] taken by photographer Dennis Stenild at Amalienborg on 14 January 2024 shortly before departure to Christiansborg Castle.”
Moreover, last day, King Frederik held a special meeting with the first audience of his Monday specials of the year where he met the “audience-seekers.”