King Charles set to hold key meeting with Iraqi PM to mark a 'new era'

King Charles III is gearing to hold key meeting with Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani with UK's prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.
As reported by Iraqi News, Charles will meet Shia Al-Sudani on Tuesday, January 14, who last visited Britain more than 20 years ago when joined forces with US to invade in Iraq.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss trade, security and migration between both countries.
During his flight from Baghdad, Iraqi PM told AFP that "A “strategic partnership” to be signed during his UK visit.
He further reiterate that his trip would be “one of the most important steps in relations between Iraq and the United Kingdom.”
This update comes shortly after King Charles hosted first royal event at Buckingham Palace on Monday, January 13, 2025, for Holocaust survivors.
Alongside a video of Charles in which he could be seen interacting with the attendees, was a warm statement that read, "Honouring Holocaust survivors and ensuring their stories are never forgotten."
It continued, "At Buckingham Palace, The King met 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg and representatives from organisations working to educate future generations about the Holocaust."
The statement further detailed, "His Majesty lit a candle for the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust’s ‘80 Candles for 80 Years’ project and explored the Holocaust Educational Trust’s new AI and virtual reality tools bringing survivor testimonies and Holocaust sites to life for students."
"The afternoon ended with a moving performance by Echo Eternal, a project inviting young people to create artistic responses to the testimonies of British Holocaust survivors," it added.
To note, King Charles III will make his first foreign trip to Poland at the end of this month to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.