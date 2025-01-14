Entertainment

Travis Kelce reveals rare details about life with Taylor Swift amid marriage rumours

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared insights his romance with 'Lover' crooner

Travis Kelce offered fans a rare glimpse into his budding romance with Taylor Swift, sharing heartfelt moments about their life together as speculation swirls as their recent wedding rumors take center stage.

While conversing at ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared insights on the Lover crooner’s upcoming music after her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Upon asking about Swift’s working on new music, Kelce responded, "I hear music everywhere, but you know I can’t say anything.”

Path quipped whether Kelce is the inspiration for the Blank Space singer in her songwriting, he responded with a laugh, "You already know it’s full. I’m just here to support her and see where it goes."

During the conversation the NFL player also teased Swift’s appearance in the stadium for the big game, saying, “Oh yeah, you know it, baby.”

He went on to say, "It’s playoff football, man."

To note, Taylor Swift made multiple appearances at Arrowhead Stadium throughout the season

The last time she attended, on December 21, she watched Kelce and his team defeat the Texans 27-19.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since September 2023.

