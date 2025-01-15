Meghan Markle drops surprise plan for 2025 after Kate's new cancer update

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is reportedly gearing for an exciting venture right after her Netflix cooking show release.
Meghan, who recently pushed the release of her highly anticipated show, With Love, Meghan, from January 15 to March 4, is already planning a big surprise in 2025.
As per an inside source, the duchess is considering the launch of her own lifestyle magazine this year as she is content that her upcoming show will create waves and will be a massive hit.
"With her show airing in March, she has been told by everyone who’s seen it that she’s got a hit on her hands," an insider told Closer magazine.
The source further claimed, "There’s even been some buzz that she’s considering her own lifestyle magazine as well."
"She’s charging into 2025 with plans to make it her biggest year yet. She wants to prove all the haters wrong and really hit it out of the park," added the tipster.
This update from Meghan Markle comes amid Kate Middleton's new appearance at The Royal Marsden, where she received cancer treatment.
Shortly after her appearance Kate offered fans a peek into her cancer recovery journey as she revealed, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery."