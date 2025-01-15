Entertainment

Sheinelle Jones’ absence from 'The TODAY Show' mystery gets solved

  by Web Desk
  • January 15, 2025
Sheinelle Jones’ mysterious absence from The TODAY Show has sparked concern among fans.

Last week, third-hour co-host was unexpectedly absent from the show l and did not appear Monday or Tuesday mornings.

Her fans showed concern on social media, especially after noticing the reshuffling of anchors.

However, Sheinelle has released any official statement yet about leaving The TODAY Show.

Last Friday, one of the co-hosts, Hoda Kutb, parted ways with the show.

It is important to note that Sheinelle still did not appearing to say goodbye to her colleague.

A fan wrote on X, “I hope Sheinelle is okay have not seen her in weeks it feels like ages.”

Another noted, “We've been worried sick about you, girl! Take all the time you need, but please come back on the show and ready to slay again! Sending you all the love and positive vibes!"

The third expressed concern, “Sheinelle I have been waiting for weeks to see your beautiful smile and hear from you. Hope everything is okay and you're doing well!"

The major concern was addressed on Hoda’s last day at TODAY’s weathercaster Al Roker.

He revealed that Sheinelle was on leave by mentioning simply that the newscaster “is off.” 

