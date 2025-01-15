King Charles announces Kate Middleton's new role in touching tribute

King Charles has announced Kate Middleton's new role in a touching tribute following her delightful update on cancer.
Taking to its official Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Royal Family reshared the video of Kate visiting the hospital where she was treated for cancer last year, initially posted on Prince and Princess of Wales account.
“The @princeandprincessofwales have become Joint Patrons of the @royalmarsdennhs,” the official account of King Charles wrote along the video.
It further added, “During a visit to the hospital's Chelsea site yesterday, Her Royal Highness met patients undergoing treatment and staff working in different roles around the hospital.”
The heartwarming announcement from King Charles comes after Kate Middleton revealed she is in remission from cancer.
"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," the princess wrote in the post, which she signed off as "C".
Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis last March before she revealed in September, she had completed her chemotherapy.