Prince William steps out with smile after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update

Prince William is beaming ear to ear after Kate Middleton's delightful cancer update!
The Prince of Wales has returned to work for his first official engagement of 2025 just a day after wife Kate revealed she was in remission from cancer.
On Wednesday, Prince William was announced as the new patron of the College of Paramedics and attended its inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham, England.
In the photos, the prince could be seem smiling ear to ear as he met paramedics before the conference and listened intently before making a speech at the special event.
The summit is dedicated to supporting emergency responders in making effective decisions under pressure.
The cause is close to William’s heart as he is a former air ambulance helicopter pilot, who served for three years as a helicopter pilot with the RAF Search and Rescue Force.
Prince William’s outing came one day after Kate Middleton announced that she was in "remission" from cancer.
The Princess of Wales shared the delightful news about her health following an unannounced visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital in London.