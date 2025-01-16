Royal

King Charles releases delightful video after Princess Kate's cancer hospital visit

King Charles marks special milestone in first appearance after Kate Middleton's new health update

  January 16, 2025

King Charles celebrates big milestone after Princess Kate's cancer hospital visit


Buckingham palace has released a delightful video of King Charles III as he marked personal milestone after Kate Middleton's new update on cancer.

Right after honouring Princess Kate as the patron of The Royal Marsden hospital, where she was treated for cancer, the Royal Family's Instagram account offered a peek into 35th anniversary of The King’s Foundation.

During the celebratory event, the 76-year-old added two of his personal items to a time capsule, included his own gardening secateurs and a letter, which will be opened in 2125.

The delightful video kicked off with a glimpse of Charles  waving at the attendees of the event as he stepped down the stairs of the Dumfries House.

Later in the video, Charles was seen interacting with the ambassadors, students and alumni, who joined the king for this special celebration.

