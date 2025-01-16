Jennifer Lopez pitches help to LA victims amid ongoing wildfires

Jennifer Lopez is contributing greatly to the Los Angeles community amid the ongoing wildfires.
The 55-year-old made a donation to the AList, a marketing agency based in LA that created grassroots fire relief organisation to provide aid.
A List has been collecting different clothing and essentials to distribute to the affected families and JLO has therefore become a major donor to them.
On Instagram stories, Wednesday, the agency told its followers, “We got the most incredible, generous, beautiful note from Jennifer Lopez. We got the most incredible amount of stuff, the hugest amount of donations. So A) Oh my god, Jennifer Lopez, you’re amazing. B) People are asking how we’re doing. This is all incredibly grassroots.”
Across the multiple-story video posts, the caption tagged the On The Floor crooner thanking her showing all the generosity, “Beyond grateful for your generous donation.”
It is pertinent to mention that Lopez received yet another shout-out from the organisation, not just for her donation but also for her kind words, according to the aforementioned Instagram stories.
To note, the wildfires have become very destructive in LA history, displacing many and scorching thousands of acres.