Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has ringed in daughter Chicago's 7th birthday with adorable note.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the SKIMS founder pens heartfelt birthday wish for Chicago, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.
"My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today! You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi," The Kardashian star wrote.
Along the warm birthday wish, Kim also shared a carousel of hilarious photos with Chicago as they stick out their tongue and pouts their lips.
Grandma Kris Jenner also expressed her love for Chicago on her birthday by writing an emotional message.
"I can’t believe you are seven!!! You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love. Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you," Kris wrote.
Kim's sweet tribute for Chicago comes after West reunited with his three kids in Japan after nearly four months.
Ye was spotted at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday alongside his kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate on January 15, 2018.