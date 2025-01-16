Entertainment

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate on January 15, 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to daughter Chicago after her reunion with Kanye
Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to daughter Chicago after her reunion with Kanye

Kim Kardashian has ringed in daughter Chicago's 7th birthday with adorable note.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the SKIMS founder pens heartfelt birthday wish for Chicago, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

"My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today! You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi," The Kardashian star wrote.


Along the warm birthday wish, Kim also shared a carousel of hilarious photos with Chicago as they stick out their tongue and pouts their lips.

Grandma Kris Jenner also expressed her love for Chicago on her birthday by writing an emotional message.

"I can’t believe you are seven!!! You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love. Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you," Kris wrote.

Kim's sweet tribute for Chicago comes after West reunited with his three kids in Japan after nearly four months.

Ye was spotted at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday alongside his kids, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed Chicago via surrogate on January 15, 2018.

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian pens emotional note to Chicago after her reunion with Kanye West
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner

Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win

Taylor Fritz supports LA’s recovery with big donation after dominating win
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'

Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Brody Jenner opens up about his relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Madonna pens emotional wish amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years
‘The Bachelor's Matt James, Rachael Kirkconnell announce breakup after 4 years
Justin Bieber sparks comeback speculation with mysterious Insta story
Justin Bieber sparks comeback speculation with mysterious Insta story
‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ solves Rick, Michonne mystery
‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ solves Rick, Michonne mystery
Jennifer Lopez supports L.A. fire victims with heartfelt move
Jennifer Lopez supports L.A. fire victims with heartfelt move
‘Hollyoaks’ star Paul Danan dies at 46
‘Hollyoaks’ star Paul Danan dies at 46
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce shares delightful update ahead of next playoff
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce shares delightful update ahead of next playoff
Jennifer Lopez pitches help to LA victims amid ongoing wildfires
Jennifer Lopez pitches help to LA victims amid ongoing wildfires
Kanye West shares controversial video of Pamela Anderson amid marriage speculation
Kanye West shares controversial video of Pamela Anderson amid marriage speculation
'Squid Game' 2 T.O.P makes rare statement about series link with his past
'Squid Game' 2 T.O.P makes rare statement about series link with his past