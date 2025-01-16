Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update

Princess Kate brought a touch of humor to a hospital visit, sharing a light-hearted joke with staff and patients while addressing a major health update.
After announcing that she is in remission from cancer, the Princess of Wales at the Royal Marsden Hospital yesterday also enjoyed a moment of humour with staff and patients.
During her discussion she expressed gratitude for the "exceptional care" she received during her treatment journey.
The future queen stated in her message, "It is a relief to now be in remission.”
Crowds gathered to see Kate at the exit during her visit, and she charmed workers with her light-hearted humour.
She quipped at her conversion, "Hi, fabulous - is this what happens normally?"
The mother-of-three went on to joke, "I'll let you carry on your party!"
She also remarked on the front entrance of the hospital, "Coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice."
At her first appearance of 2025, Kate Middleton brought laughter with her remarks and several of them recorded the incident on their phones.
Princess Kate made a solo engagement as it was planned to share her personal journey, with William's full support.