Kris Jenner rings in granddaughter Chicago’s 7th birthday with sweet note

Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago turns 7, received heartwarming wish from grandma Kris Jenner

  by Web Desk
  • January 16, 2025
Kris Jenner is celebrating granddaughter Chicago’s birthday with a huge photo dump!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, January 15, the 69-year-old American media personality shared a huge carousel of photos as she rang in her beloved granddaughter’s birthday.

The slew of images featured Kim Kardashian’s 7-year-old daughter Chicago beautifully smiling and having the best time of her life with all her family around her including her grandma, mother, and beloved siblings and cousins.

Alongside the beautiful carousel, Kris penned a sweet and heartfelt note to mark Chicago’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to our sweet Chi Chi! I can’t believe you are seven!!! You are such a shining light in all of our lives! You are so caring, kind, and so full of love,” wrote the Keeping Up with Kardashians alum.

She added, “Your smile brightens every room, and your big heart touches everyone around you. I’m so proud of the smart, creative, and thoughtful girl you are.”

Concluding her heartwarming wish, she penned, “You’re the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin and friend, and we are all so blessed to have you. I love you more than words can say, my angel pie!”

The mother-of-six also tagged her daughter Kim Kardashian’s Instagram handle in the caption.

Kim Kardashian shares two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West.

