Royal

Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move

The Prince of Wales beats estrange brother Prince Harry with astonishing difference

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


Prince William has surpassed brother Prince Harry with a whopping difference in funds raised by their respective charities, The Earthshot Prize and Archwell Foundation.

As reported by GB, Harry has suffered a big blow as William's Earthshot Prize has managed to raise a total of £23.5 million last year.

While, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation could only raise just £4.67 million from all sources during 2024.

This new update is a proof of growing financial gulf between warring brothers' charitable organisations.

The Earthshot Prize has seen a big increase in donations, growing by 68%, after a major boost from The American Friends of The Royal Foundation, which raised £6.1 million, more than double the £2.7 million it raised last year. 

This one donation alone was more than the total funds raised by Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation.

Meanwhile, Earthshot's founding partners also donated £14.4 million to support its environmental work.,

Notably, the Archewell Foundation also grew significantly in 2023, raising £4.1 million compared to £1.5 million the previous year. 

Now in its third year, Archewell gave £1 million to support projects like The Parents Network and other community programs. This shows growing support for their efforts.

