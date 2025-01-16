Royal

King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday

The Duchess of Edinburgh will mark her landmark 60th birthday on 20 January

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


King Charles has shared rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday.

The Royal Family took to its official Instagram account on Thursday to share glimpses from the recent outing of the Duchess of Edinburgh.

In the carousel of photos, the wife of Prince Edward could be seen beaming as she visited the Community Shop, the UK’s first social supermarket which provides affordable food and social spaces for the members.

For the outing, Sophie opted for a cream "Volcano" coat which she paired with a burgundy jumper.

“The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Community Shop, the UK’s first social supermarket, at their Lambeth store in South London,” the caption noted.


It further added, “The social enterprise sells surplus products donated by food industry partners at a deeply discounted price, preventing needless food waste and providing a sustainable support model for thousands of families each year.”

This appearance of Sophie Wessex comes ahead of her landmark 60th birthday on 20 January.

Sophie will likely celebrate her milestone birthday privately at her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with husband Edward, and daughter Lady Louise.

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture

Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank

King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update