King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday

King Charles has shared rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday.
The Royal Family took to its official Instagram account on Thursday to share glimpses from the recent outing of the Duchess of Edinburgh.
In the carousel of photos, the wife of Prince Edward could be seen beaming as she visited the Community Shop, the UK’s first social supermarket which provides affordable food and social spaces for the members.
For the outing, Sophie opted for a cream "Volcano" coat which she paired with a burgundy jumper.
“The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Community Shop, the UK’s first social supermarket, at their Lambeth store in South London,” the caption noted.
It further added, “The social enterprise sells surplus products donated by food industry partners at a deeply discounted price, preventing needless food waste and providing a sustainable support model for thousands of families each year.”
This appearance of Sophie Wessex comes ahead of her landmark 60th birthday on 20 January.
Sophie will likely celebrate her milestone birthday privately at her Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with husband Edward, and daughter Lady Louise.