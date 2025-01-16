Royal

Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update

Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton revealed she is in 'remission' from cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025


Princess Anne is all set to embark on her first foreign trip of the year!

According to Hello!, the Princess Royal will soon be undertaking a trip to South Africa, from 21 to 22 January.

The delightful announcement comes a day after Kate Middleton revealed she is in remission from cancer.

During the trip, Anne will unveil the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, honoring over 1,700 predominantly Black South Africans who died in World War I between 3 and 14 August 1914 and who have no known gravesite.

Princess Anne will be unveiling the memorial in her capacity President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, a role she inherited from the late Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, upon his retirement in 2023.

The princess will also carry out other several engagements across Cape Town during her visit.

She is expected to visit the South African Riding for the Disabled Association, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Royal Cape Yacht Club, the South African Astronomical Observatory and a Thuthuzela Care Centre.

The royal visit will conclude with a reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Cape Town.

Princess Anne previously visited South Africa in 2012 as part of the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture

Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank

King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday
King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update