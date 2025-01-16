Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update

Princess Anne is all set to embark on her first foreign trip of the year!
According to Hello!, the Princess Royal will soon be undertaking a trip to South Africa, from 21 to 22 January.
The delightful announcement comes a day after Kate Middleton revealed she is in remission from cancer.
During the trip, Anne will unveil the Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, honoring over 1,700 predominantly Black South Africans who died in World War I between 3 and 14 August 1914 and who have no known gravesite.
Princess Anne will be unveiling the memorial in her capacity President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, a role she inherited from the late Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent, upon his retirement in 2023.
The princess will also carry out other several engagements across Cape Town during her visit.
She is expected to visit the South African Riding for the Disabled Association, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, the Royal Cape Yacht Club, the South African Astronomical Observatory and a Thuthuzela Care Centre.
The royal visit will conclude with a reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Cape Town.
Princess Anne previously visited South Africa in 2012 as part of the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.