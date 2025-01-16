King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary

King Frederik is honoring military officials with honorary awards!
Just two days after the Danish monarch celebrated his first year as the King of Denmark, the Danish Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, January 16, and shared a carousel of photos with a detailed description.
In the snaps, the king can be seen meeting two military officials, awarding them with two of the most prestigious honors at his palace.
“At a small ceremony in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, His Majesty the King today presented His Majesty's Saber of Honor and Dagger of Honor to First Lieutenants Magnus Ravn Skou and Josefine Eg Bolko,” read the caption.
It further detailed, “The King's Honorary Saber and Honorary Dagger are awarded based on special criteria for, among other things, a high average in connection with the completion of the training at the Swedish Navy's Officers' School and Air Force Officer School.”
The statement concluded, “The honorary sable is provided with the inscription "Of the King" as well as the name of the cadet in question and the year of graduation. The dagger of honor is engraved with the Royal coat of arms, the King's monogram and the cadet's name.”
Among the snaps were also the photographs of King Frederik’s Saber and Dagger of Honors.