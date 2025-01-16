Royal

King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary

The Danish King, Frederik X, celebrated his first coronation ceremony on January 14, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary

King Frederik is honoring military officials with honorary awards!

Just two days after the Danish monarch celebrated his first year as the King of Denmark, the Danish Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle on Thursday, January 16, and shared a carousel of photos with a detailed description.

In the snaps, the king can be seen meeting two military officials, awarding them with two of the most prestigious honors at his palace.

“At a small ceremony in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg, His Majesty the King today presented His Majesty's Saber of Honor and Dagger of Honor to First Lieutenants Magnus Ravn Skou and Josefine Eg Bolko,” read the caption.

It further detailed, “The King's Honorary Saber and Honorary Dagger are awarded based on special criteria for, among other things, a high average in connection with the completion of the training at the Swedish Navy's Officers' School and Air Force Officer School.”

The statement concluded, “The honorary sable is provided with the inscription "Of the King" as well as the name of the cadet in question and the year of graduation. The dagger of honor is engraved with the Royal coat of arms, the King's monogram and the cadet's name.”

Among the snaps were also the photographs of King Frederik’s Saber and Dagger of Honors.

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture

Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank

King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday
King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update