King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

King Charles is cheering everyone around him with his presence!
On Thursday, January 16, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle and shared a couple of snaps from the Kings outing earlier in the day.
The monarch made a visit to The Gate in Clackmannanshire, which is a community charity organisation, and interacted with the charity officials and the people who reside there.
To see King Charles, hundreds of people crowded waited outside the venue with the United Kingdom flags in their hands.
“The King has visited The Gate in Clackmannanshire, a community charity that offers support, practical help, and provides a safe environment to those affected by homelessness and food insecurity,” read the caption.
It continued, “During his time at the centre, The King met volunteers and staff, before meeting representatives of local charities and voluntary organisations who have been presented with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service or a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, including Forth Valley Welcome, Homestart Clackmannanshire and Breathe Easy.”
King Charles’ appearance comes just after his sister Princess Anne made a big announcement revealing that she will soon be embarking on her first foreign trip of the year in Cape Town.