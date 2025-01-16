Royal

King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

The British monarch, Charles III, made a special public appearance after sister Anne’s huge update

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

King Charles is cheering everyone around him with his presence!

On Thursday, January 16, the British Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle and shared a couple of snaps from the Kings outing earlier in the day.

The monarch made a visit to The Gate in Clackmannanshire, which is a community charity organisation, and interacted with the charity officials and the people who reside there.

To see King Charles, hundreds of people crowded waited outside the venue with the United Kingdom flags in their hands.

“The King has visited The Gate in Clackmannanshire, a community charity that offers support, practical help, and provides a safe environment to those affected by homelessness and food insecurity,” read the caption.

It continued, “During his time at the centre, The King met volunteers and staff, before meeting representatives of local charities and voluntary organisations who have been presented with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service or a King’s Award for Voluntary Service, including Forth Valley Welcome, Homestart Clackmannanshire and Breathe Easy.”

King Charles’ appearance comes just after his sister Princess Anne made a big announcement revealing that she will soon be embarking on her first foreign trip of the year in Cape Town.

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression

Omega-3 fatty acids show surprising potential in cutting aggression
Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture

Mysterious artist wows beachgoers with stunning colorful stone sculpture
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank

King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement

King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday
King Charles shares rare update on Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Queen Letizia makes first solo appearance of 2025 after emotional farewell
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Prince Harry makes feelings clear on Kate Middleton's reunion offer
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Princess Kate lightens mood with joke during hospital visit after key health update
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
King Abdullah issues first statement amid Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update
Prince William receives sad news from Palace after Kate’s cancer update