A look into Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish world: Mansions, yachts, watches and more

Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to stay in Saudi Arabia for a longer period by renewing his contract with the football club Al-Nassr.
As per The Daily Mail, this contract will make Ronaldo the highest-paid footballer in the world.
Ronaldo is expected to earn £164 million every year for playing with the Saudi Pro League team.
As per the reports, he will earn extra money from a signing bonus and deals related to using his images for promotions.
Ronaldo’s salary will increase to more than £167.9m (€200m) after extending his contract for another year.
In addition to this, the player will receive a share of the club’s ownership of £500m net worth.
Aside from his earnings from football, Ronaldo has built a substantial presence and influence on social media. He launched his YouTube channel in the previous year in June and gained 73.1 million subscribers so far.
Many people are curious about how Ronaldo spends his vast amount of money. Let’s take a look at how he has used his wealth over the past few years.
Ronaldo’s luxurious properties:
After spending several months in Riyadh at the luxurious Four Seasons hotel where the Kingdom Suite cost £250,000 per month, Ronaldo and his family decided to settle down in the prestigious residential area of Al Muhammadiyah by buying a mansion.
Earlier, he also bought a property in the Portuguese Riviera with plans to build a large mansion in Quinta da Marinha. However, the construction of the mansion has been delayed and is still under construction.
Ronaldo’s mansion will have luxurious features, including a huge glass swimming pool with a walkway beneath the water and a master bedroom that is 1,000 square feet in size.
This development is expected to be the most expensive property project in Portugal.
CR7 has multiple properties in his home country of Portugal. These include two-high-end apartments in Lisbon. He is spending £7 million on renovating a property on the island of Madeira, where he was born.
Ronaldo is believed to have bought a £1.4m holiday villa in La Resina, a golf and country estate estate located between Marbella and Estepona.
A look at Ronaldo’s watch collection:
Ronaldo has been passionate about collecting watches and prefers to collect watches that are rare and extravagant.
His collection is extremely valuable, with even his least expensive watch, a Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph White Gold with Diamonds, worth £18,800. His most valuable piece, a Girard-Perregaux Planetarium Tri-Axial Tourbillon Rose Gold with Diamonds, is worth £1.4 million and is unique.
Ronaldo's collection also includes a £618,000 Jacob & Co, a £1 million Hublot, and a £665,000 Breguet, along with several other high-end watches from renowned watchmaking brands.
Ronaldo’s private jet:
After receiving a significant pay increase in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo's preferences for private aircraft have also become more luxurious. He purchased a new Bombardier Global Express 6500 jet worth £61 million.
The jet is entirely black and is personalized with his logo and decals showing his silhouette celebrating a goal in his signature style.
Ronaldo’s £5.5m yacht:
The player also bought a 27-meter Azimut Grande yacht for £5.5m where he enjoys spending time on the yacht, taking breaks from his football career to relax on the water.