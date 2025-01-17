Entertainment

David Lynch, 'Twin Peaks' director breathes his last at age 78

David Lynch scored best director Oscar nominations for 'Blue Velvet', 'The Elephant Man' and 'Mulholland Drive'

  January 17, 2025
David Lynch, the American filmmaker, writer and artist who scored best director Oscar nominations for Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man and Mulholland Drive has died at age 78

As per the statement shared by his family on Thursday said, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.”

The statement shared on Facebook added, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the doughnut and not on the hole.’”

"It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way," they mentioned.

Notably, David Lynch is acheived career milestone with his remarkable direction skills in the 1990 TV series Twin Peaks.

The show spawned a 1992 feature film, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, and a 2017 revival season.

Lunch was a four-time Oscar nominee, he also directed films including The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive.

His distinctive style that became described as “Lynchian” made his career illuminated among others.

Lynch was born in Missoula, Mont., in 1946 and grew up in Spokane, Wash., and Boise, Idaho.

He was married to Mary Fisk from 1977 to 1987. They shared a son Austin.

From 2006 to 2007, he was married to Mary Sweeney, with whom he shared a son Riley.

In 2009, he married Emily Stofle, who appeared in Inland Empire and the third season of Twin Peaks and they shared a daughter Lula Boginia. Stofle filed for divorce in 2023.

