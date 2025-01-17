Princess Anne takes life-changing initiative for firefighters’ amid LA wildfires

King Charles' sister Princess Anne has inaugurated an AI device for firefighters' training in the UK.
In first thoughtful initiative of 2025, The Princess Royal paid a visit to Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire on Thursday to officially open the AI facility on their 50th milestone anniversary.
During her visit, the 74-year-old also tested the AI device which will help replicate real-life scenarios with fire to train the firefighters in a safer environment without using the actual fire.
As reported by GB, Anne looked astonished when she was shown the headsets and haptic vests, which generate heat, designed for the trainee firefighters.
The director of FSC, Clair Mowbray, in his statement to the BBC noted that the firefighters will be "even better equipped to build the knowledge, skills, and behaviours required to respond to a range of complex emergency situations."
This life-changing initiative from Princess Royal comes amid deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, US, broke out last Tuesday, which has destroyed almost 12,000 structures so far.