Royal

Princess Anne takes life-changing initiative for firefighters’ amid LA wildfires

The Princess Royal marks two major royal engagements on Thursday after announcing first foreign trip of 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025


King Charles' sister Princess Anne has inaugurated an AI device for firefighters' training in the UK.

In first thoughtful initiative of 2025, The Princess Royal paid a visit to Fire Service College (FSC) in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire on Thursday to officially open the AI facility on their 50th milestone anniversary.

During her visit, the 74-year-old also tested the AI device which will help replicate real-life scenarios with fire to train the firefighters in a safer environment without using the actual fire.

As reported by GB, Anne looked astonished when she was shown the headsets and haptic vests, which generate heat, designed for the trainee firefighters.

The director of FSC, Clair Mowbray, in his statement to the BBC noted that the firefighters will be "even better equipped to build the knowledge, skills, and behaviours required to respond to a range of complex emergency situations."

This life-changing initiative from Princess Royal comes amid deadly wildfires in Los Angeles, US, broke out last Tuesday, which has destroyed almost 12,000 structures so far.

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony
Zara Tindall, Mike celebrate big news after ‘stepping up’ for Prince William
Zara Tindall, Mike celebrate big news after ‘stepping up’ for Prince William
King Felipe holds key meeting after Princess Leonor's emotional farewell
King Felipe holds key meeting after Princess Leonor's emotional farewell
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary