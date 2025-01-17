Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success 

Mawra Hocane is set to flaunt her talent on the small screen yet again!
Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Sabaat actress teased forthcoming new project with her co-stars Ameer Gilani and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz.
Under the banner of Moomal productions, the dynamic trio will play Ramsha, Farhan and Saahir in the show.
The photos featured the trio filming for an epic wedding scene in a lovely outdoor setting.
For the scene, Mawra took wedding fashion a notch higher in a baby pink lehenga choli while the other two stars looked all suited booted.
Soon after the BTS shots did rounds, netizens expressed excitement over their alleged pairing in the drama.
One fan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch you guys back on screen together! Inshallah! So excited.”
Another penned, “Only one sentence for you ( Sanam Teri Kasam).”
“Good luck with this project, but still we wish for the most wanted reunion,” a third user effused.
“Splendid all the best,” a fourth person expressed.
For the unversed, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani sparked rumors of a potential marriage following a series of media posts that hint something is up.