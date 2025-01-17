Trending

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident

Saif Ali Khan is receiving treatment at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Saif Ali Khans neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on stabbing incident
Saif Ali Khan's neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on stabbing incident 

Actor Karishma Tanna calls Saif Ali Khan's stabbing a 'wake up call.' 

On Thursday, an unidentified intruder broke into Saif's home, stabbing him at least 6 times during a botched burglary attempt at his Bandra residence.

In a candid conversation with ETimes, Tanna emphasised the importance of vigilance. 

She said, “It’s a crazy scene outside as I am talking to you… there are a lot of cops and media downstairs. The whole incident is a wakeup call for a lot of stand along buildings in Bandra.”

Following the harrowing incident,  Tanna demanded intense security in the area. 

Tanna continued, “I have been telling everybody in my cooperative housing society for over a year or even more to increase the security. The watchmen I feel need to be properly trained.”

“They are not reliable in case of such incidents. If a burglar barges in your building, the watchmen are not trained enough to tackle the situation. How will a family handle such a situation? It’s very scary," the star further added.

Karishma Tanna then went on stating, “I hope people learn from this incident. Whatever happened to this family nobody deserves it. I am sure even my building will tighten the security now and have more guards on board." 

As per the doctors, Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife stab in the spine. 

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Imran Ashraf, Sonya Hussyn pose together on sets of 'Masoom'
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on devastating conditions in Los Angeles
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home
Saif Ali Khan stabbed after robber breaks into Mumbai home