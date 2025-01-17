Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident

Actor Karishma Tanna calls Saif Ali Khan's stabbing a 'wake up call.'
On Thursday, an unidentified intruder broke into Saif's home, stabbing him at least 6 times during a botched burglary attempt at his Bandra residence.
In a candid conversation with ETimes, Tanna emphasised the importance of vigilance.
She said, “It’s a crazy scene outside as I am talking to you… there are a lot of cops and media downstairs. The whole incident is a wakeup call for a lot of stand along buildings in Bandra.”
Following the harrowing incident, Tanna demanded intense security in the area.
Tanna continued, “I have been telling everybody in my cooperative housing society for over a year or even more to increase the security. The watchmen I feel need to be properly trained.”
“They are not reliable in case of such incidents. If a burglar barges in your building, the watchmen are not trained enough to tackle the situation. How will a family handle such a situation? It’s very scary," the star further added.
Karishma Tanna then went on stating, “I hope people learn from this incident. Whatever happened to this family nobody deserves it. I am sure even my building will tighten the security now and have more guards on board."
As per the doctors, Saif Ali Khan sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife stab in the spine.