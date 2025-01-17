Royal

King Felipe holds key meeting after Princess Leonor's emotional farewell

Princess Leonor embarked on a six-month sailing trip that will take her across the United States

King Felipe made his first official public appearance since Princess Leonor’s emotional farewell, which is a significant moment for the Spanish royal family.

The Spanish Monarch held an important meeting with retired generals and admirals at the royal palace of El Pardo.

On Thursday, January 16, the Spanish Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of photos from the King Felipe meeting with retiring officers and new military commanders.


In a caption the royal palace wrote, “The King has received this morning at the Royal Palace of El Pardo a group of lieutenant generals and an admiral after they moved to the reserve or retirement status.”

The palace added, “Following that, he held an audience with a group of division generals and vice admirals, as well as with a group of brigadier generals and rear admirals, after being appointed to take command of various military units.”

To note, King Felipe held the meeting as he is head of state and commander-in-chief of the Spanish Armed Forces, holding the military rank of captain general.

To note, the Spanish monarch marked this significant engagement after he and his wife Queen Letizia bid farewell to their daughter Princess Leonor, who is embarked on a six-month sailing trip that will take her across the United States.

