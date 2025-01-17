Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special 

Birthday bells are ringing for Sidharth Malhotra!
On the special occasion, Kiara Advani penned a sweet birthday wish alongside a series of posts on Instagram.
The first shot featured Sid sitting in a car, gazing at the clear blue sky through the sunroof while the second was an epic close-up of the birthday boy, holding tight a rose.
One of the snaps showed the Shershaah couple twinning in matching outfits, serving major love goals,
In the last image Sid and Kiara were spotted sharing a sweet moment riding bikes along the road, with Sid planting a kiss on his ladylove’s forehead.
“Happy Birthday my soulmate,” read the caption.
Shortly after the carousel surfaced, their die-hard fans gushed over them in the comments section.
One fan wrote, “Cutest bday dump.”
"OH the Fifth picture,” the second person noted.
A third chimed, “Luckiest man in the world.”
“Happiest birthday Shershaah,” a fourth added.
For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged wedding vows in a royal wedding event in Rajasthan back in 2023.