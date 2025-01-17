Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special 

Trending

Sidharth Malhotra turned 40 on January, 16, 2025

Birthday bells are ringing for Sidharth Malhotra!

On the special occasion, Kiara Advani penned a sweet birthday wish alongside a series of posts on Instagram.

The first shot featured Sid sitting in a car, gazing at the clear blue sky through the sunroof while the second was an epic close-up of the birthday boy, holding tight a rose.

One of the snaps showed the Shershaah couple twinning in matching outfits, serving major love goals, 

In the last image Sid and Kiara were spotted sharing a sweet moment riding bikes along the road, with Sid planting a kiss on his ladylove’s forehead.

“Happy Birthday my soulmate,” read the caption.


Shortly after the carousel surfaced, their die-hard fans gushed over them in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Cutest bday dump.”

"OH the Fifth picture,” the second person noted.

A third chimed, “Luckiest man in the world.”

“Happiest birthday Shershaah,” a fourth added.

For the unversed, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged wedding vows in a royal wedding event in Rajasthan back in 2023. 

