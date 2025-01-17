Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony

Queen Rania of Jordan met with incoming First Lady Melania Trump in Florida as they marked a diplomatic moment of mutual respect and collaboration.
During the visit to the US, the Queen of Jordan and the incoming US First Lady held a substantial meeting to discuss various issues.
According to reports, Queen Rania and Melania Trump also centered their dialogue on critical issues such as children's welfare and enhancing educational opportunities.
The meeting was confirmed as Queen Rania’s official Instagram shared an exclusive image of the meeting happening at Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.
Rania dropped the picture along with the caption, “It was a pleasure reconnecting with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Florida yesterday.”
To note, the meeting, followed by a luncheon, marked the third occasion Her Majesty and incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump met in the United States.
Notably, the key meeting came after Queen Rania’s husband King Abdullah II received a phone call from US Vice President Kamala Harris, which covered current developments and the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States.