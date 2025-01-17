Royal

Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony

Queen of Jordan and the incoming US First Lady held a substantial meeting to discuss various issues

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony

Queen Rania of Jordan met with incoming First Lady Melania Trump in Florida as they marked a diplomatic moment of mutual respect and collaboration.

During the visit to the US, the Queen of Jordan and the incoming US First Lady held a substantial meeting to discuss various issues.

According to reports, Queen Rania and Melania Trump also centered their dialogue on critical issues such as children's welfare and enhancing educational opportunities.


The meeting was confirmed as Queen Rania’s official Instagram shared an exclusive image of the meeting happening at Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.

Rania dropped the picture along with the caption, “It was a pleasure reconnecting with incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Florida yesterday.”

To note, the meeting, followed by a luncheon, marked the third occasion Her Majesty and incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump met in the United States.

Notably, the key meeting came after Queen Rania’s husband King Abdullah II received a phone call from US Vice President Kamala Harris, which covered current developments and the strategic ties between Jordan and the United States.

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open

Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Princess Anne takes life-changing initiative for firefighters’ amid LA wildfires
Princess Anne takes life-changing initiative for firefighters’ amid LA wildfires
Zara Tindall, Mike celebrate big news after ‘stepping up’ for Prince William
Zara Tindall, Mike celebrate big news after ‘stepping up’ for Prince William
King Felipe holds key meeting after Princess Leonor's emotional farewell
King Felipe holds key meeting after Princess Leonor's emotional farewell
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle fear ‘deportation’ after their bombshell claims
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment
Princess Kate shares rare insight on her own experience with cancer treatment
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles leaves Sir Rod Stewart in stitches with hilarious prank
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
King Charles makes first appearance after Princess Anne’s big announcement
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Queen Letizia makes visit at Dexeus Mujer Foundation for special cause
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Princess Anne makes huge announcement after Kate Middleton’s cancer update
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
Prince William claims major victory over Harry in surprise move
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary
King Frederik awards huge honors to key officials after coronation anniversary