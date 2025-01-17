Entertainment

Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores

Roger Nores was charged with manslaughter over Liam Payne’s tragic death

Liam Payne’s dad Geoff Payne has landed himself in legal trouble!

On Thursday, January 16, The Sun reported that the late English singer-songwriter’s father has been sued by his friend Roger Nores in a $10 million defamation case after the former One Direction singer’s tragic death last October.

In the lawsuit, the Argentinian business claimed that he has been used as a “scapegoat” in the death case of his late friend.

He also claimed that Payne’s father made "misleading, false and defamatory" statements while speaking to the Argentine investigative authorities which lead him been charged of manslaughter and resulted in arrest.

The businessman alleged that Geoff told the investigators that he and Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy were the ones responsible for the Night Changes hitmaker’s care and acted as his “nurse.”

Denying Geoff Payne’s accusation, Nores claimed that he was only a friend of Liam Payne and never, even for once, he acted as his caretaker, and did not have any legal duty to monitor the late singer’s well-being.

In his statement, Roger Nores stated that Geoff Payne’s allegations have resulted in “irreparable damage” to his image and reputation.

"Defendant Geoff's false Relevant Contents of the Two Sworn Declarations were and are the proximate cause of the Plaintiff's injury and damages, including damage to Plaintiff's reputation,” stated the filing.

It is also worth mentioning that Roger Nores has pledged to donate all the net financial proceeds from the lawsuit to Liam Payne’s son Bear.

