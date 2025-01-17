Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show

Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, has faced backlash for his insensitive handling of the news of David Lynch's death during a live interview with the cast of Dan Erikson’s sci-fi drama, Severance.
The incident occurred on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, where Cohen was interviewing Ben Stiller, Adam Scott, and Patricia Arquette, among others, when the news of the director’s death emerged.
“My producer just gave me the very sad news that the great David Lynch passed away today. I’m wondering if any of you worked with him or have any memories with him?” Cohen instantly shared.
Arquette, who starred in Lynch’s 1997 film Lost Highway, visibly appeared shaken by the news.
“David was really incredible,” she responded to Cohen’s question after admitting she recently had a “feeling” she needed to visit the director.
Fans on social media were quick to point out Cohen's tone as insensitive and dismissive, particularly given Arquette’s working relationship with the acclaimed director.
“He didn’t even give the news a moment to breathe before launching into interview mode. If he didn’t know Patricia was friends with him, his producer should have told him,” one wrote.
While another added, “That’s f***** to drop that on her like that and then immediately ask questions.”
“What a d**** move,” the third noted.
David Lynch’s death was announced by his family in a Facebook post on Thursday, 16 January.