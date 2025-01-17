Royal

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague

The Duchess of Sussex’s former ‘Archetypes’ colleague took a brutal dig at her workplace attitude

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague

Meghan Markle is being called out for her toxic workplace attitude!

Just a few days after the Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance with her husband Prince Harry in Los Angeles, expressing solidarity with the Los Angeles wildfire victims, where the estranged royal couple was labelled as “disaster tourists,” the mother-of-two has once again landed in hot water.

In a latest publication of Vanity Fair, published on Friday, January 17, two sources close to the Duchess’s former Archetypes colleague opened up and threw cold water on Meghan Markle for her toxic work ethics.

They recalled how the undisclosed person, who had ties to Meghan’s podcast, revealed that just after working on three episodes with the Duchess, they took “leave of absence” and then left the show altogether.

Meanwhile, several others also revealed taking “extended breaks from work to escape scrutiny, exiting their job, or undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan.”

“I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better,” a separate insider slammed.

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex has already been alleged to “bully” the palace aides, and while many people did not believe on the accusations, a person who worked in media projects, after working with her stated, “Oh, any given Tuesday this happened.”

“You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice. [It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you,” they added.

To note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home

Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie

Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit

King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony