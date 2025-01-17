Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague

Meghan Markle is being called out for her toxic workplace attitude!
Just a few days after the Duchess of Sussex made a public appearance with her husband Prince Harry in Los Angeles, expressing solidarity with the Los Angeles wildfire victims, where the estranged royal couple was labelled as “disaster tourists,” the mother-of-two has once again landed in hot water.
In a latest publication of Vanity Fair, published on Friday, January 17, two sources close to the Duchess’s former Archetypes colleague opened up and threw cold water on Meghan Markle for her toxic work ethics.
They recalled how the undisclosed person, who had ties to Meghan’s podcast, revealed that just after working on three episodes with the Duchess, they took “leave of absence” and then left the show altogether.
Meanwhile, several others also revealed taking “extended breaks from work to escape scrutiny, exiting their job, or undergoing long-term therapy after working with Meghan.”
“I think if Meghan acknowledged her own shortcomings or personal contributions to situations rather than staying trapped in a victim narrative, her perception might be better,” a separate insider slammed.
It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex has already been alleged to “bully” the palace aides, and while many people did not believe on the accusations, a person who worked in media projects, after working with her stated, “Oh, any given Tuesday this happened.”
“You can be yelled at even if somebody doesn’t raise their voice. [It’s] funny that people don’t differentiate between the energy of being yelled at and literally somebody screaming at you,” they added.
To note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.