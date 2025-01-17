Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home

Entertainment

There’s no one as optimistic as Paris Hilton!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, January 17, The Simple Life starlet, who recently lost her Los Angeles home in the devastating wildfire, expressed “gratitude” even in difficult times.

In the post she shared a heartwarming video that featured her kids, Phoenix and London, dressed in adorable bear hoodies at an airport hotel where the actress has been staying since evacuating.

Alongside the video, Hilton penned a sweet caption that warmed her fans and followers’ hearts.

“Not only did we take in Zuzu, I’m Mama Bear to these adorable baby bears too! Even when we were evacuated in an airport hotel due to the wildfires, London and Phoenix knew how to make me and Carter smile. So grateful for them,” the actress captioned.

The clip featured Phoenix looking outside a window as he pointed towards an airplane saying “plane” which was followed by Paris Hilton’s voice in the background asking “Do you like the planes?”

Next in the clip was seen her dear daughter London joining her brother as the cute siblings glared outside.

“POV: Evacuating with two baby bears,” read a text in the video.

A fan commented, “Good job keeping them distracted, I know its hard to be strong during hardship!”

Another wrote, “So happy you guys are all safe and together!”

“They are sooo cuteee,” a third noted.

It is worth mentioning that Paris Hilton is actively playing her role in raising funds and donations to help the wildfire victims.

