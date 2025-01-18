Sports

Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek

Emma Raducanu suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open

  January 18, 2025
British tennis star Emma Raducanu suffered the joint heaviest defeat to Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open.

According to BBC, in an hour and ten minutes match Swiatek crushed Raducanu by 6-1 6-0 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The 23-year-old who converted five of 12 break points against Raducanu expressed after advancing to the fourth round, “I just enjoyed playing. I hit a few shots where I thought 'This is what I practice for'. I felt pretty confident and in the end, I could push for even more.”

“Converting all these breakpoints was really important and I'm pleased with that performance... In tennis, the most important thing is adjusting ... I felt like it was going to be a challenge to adjust but obviously, from the beginning, I felt like I am playing well, my hand is fast," she added. 

